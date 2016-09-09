Liberty skipper Samuel Sarfo sure of victory against Wa All Stars on Sunday

Captain of Liberty Professionals Samuel Sarfo says he is optimistic his side will pick all three points against in-form Wa All Stars on Sunday.

The Dansoman-based side have been very poor in the second round but captain Samuel Sarfo believes the return of certain key players from injury will propel the club to victory come Sunday.

"We had a great first round but few problems in the second round including injuries to our key players cost us,' Sarfo said.

"We are hoping that with the return of Blessing, Ebo Mends, Gerrard Arkson and co, we should together turn things around,' He added.

Liberty are 13th on the table and they take on Wa All Stars who are 1st on the table in a decisive encounter as both sides need to win to change their destiny on the table.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

