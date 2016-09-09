Bechem United willing to let coach Manuel Zacharias join Hearts



Bechem United are willing to negotiate with Hearts over the situation regarding their head coach Manuel Zacharias.

Zacharias guided United to clinch the MTN FA Cup crown but reports linking him with a move way from the club continues to dominate the headlines.

Hearts have been linked with a move for the Portuguese despite the denial by his representative Francis Gorman Hackman.

But the club's operations manager Nana Kwesi Darleen has hinted the club is willing to negotiate with the capital-based side over the possibility of letting him go.

'We are business entity; we are ready to do business with anyone who wants to sign our coach, so if Hearts of Oak wants to sign our coach they should be ready to meet our demands: if they meet our demands we will release him,' he told Koforidua-based Kingdom 101.9fm.

