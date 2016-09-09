Berekum Chelsea will avoid relegation - coach Odwo

Berekum Chelsea manager Solomon Odwo believes his side will shrug off their inconsistent form to win their remaining Premier League games to avoid relegation.

The Blues risk falling into the relegation bracket. They are only three points above from the relegation zone.

'Everything points to the fact that we are going to survive. We have three matches to go - two home games and one away tie. With determination from my boys, I am sure we can even win all three games.' He told Asempa FM

The former champions are at home this weekend against dethrone defending Champions in a must win game.

'Mentally, they know the match is not one they cannot play with. They can't afford to let this match go anyhow as there are only three games to end the season. This is a must-win match for us.' He added

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com