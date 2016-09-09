Chief executive admits pressure is on WA All Stars to win Ghana Premier League title

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wa All Stars, Samuel Oduro-Nyarko admits side is under pressure as the club close in on their first major silverware.

With barely three games to end, what has been a fantastic, season, The Northern Blues are in good position to win the title as they sit top, three points above second Aduana Stars.

All Stars will be crowned champions if they are to claim six points out of possible nine.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the club’s Chief reckon most of their players are new to this situation which puts them under a bit of pressure.

“We are a bit under pressure because these players have not been in this situation before. We will tell the boys to play their normal game but with vim and determination so that they can play their normal game and conquer the opposition. That’s what we will do, because it may cost us if we play under pressure and we want to avoid that.”

All Stars have a tricky task on their hands this weekend. They travel down south to face-off with troubled Liberty Professionals

“We know what the three points can do for us. We will approach the game with utmost attention and determination so that we can take all the three points. Mark my words – we are playing the game very seriously so that our next game will [only] be for the records.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah