9 September 2016

Coach Tony Lokko linked with Tema Youth return- reports

Tony Lokko has been linked with a return to Tema Youth as head coach, according to reports.

"As at now I can confirm that coach Lokko is set to return to Tema Youth," a source told Footballgh.com.

"Everything is almost done, and he will join the club next season."

Tema Youth are likely to be re-instated in the Ghana Premier League after the Court of Arbitration (CAS) ordered the Ghana FA to re-hear their protest case against Dreams FC.

Their argument is that Dreams FC fraudulently registered a player used him for their campaign during the Division One League.

If Tema Youth are successful they will replace Dreams FC in the Ghana top-flight.

