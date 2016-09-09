We are under pressure to win Ghana Premier League, says All Stars chief

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wa All Stars, Samuel Oduro-Nyarko admits side is under pressure to clinch the Ghana Premier title.

All Stars are hoping to win their first major title as they sit top of the log with 48 points, three games to end the campaign.

The Northern Blues, not tipped to get anywhere close to the title, are within touching distance of completing a quite incredible fairytale.

All Stars need to stay focus with second placed Aduana breathing down their neck to claim the glorious new trophy.

'We are a bit under pressure because these players have not been in this situation before. We will tell the boys to play their normal game but with vim and determination so that they can play their normal game and conquer the opposition. That's what we will do, because it may cost us if we play under pressure and we want to avoid that.' He told Asempa FM

He added: 'We know what the three points can do for us. We will approach the game with utmost attention and determination so that we can take all the three points. Mark my words - we are playing the game very seriously so that our next game will [only] be for the records.' He added.

All Stars face a tricky schedule this weekend against troubled Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman park.

