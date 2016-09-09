Mess Tennis Holds Hill Club …At Fetu Afahye Tennis

Jonathan Quartey of Mess Tennis, in jubilant mood after securing a sweet revenge against his opponent

HOST TEAM, Hill Club, upped their game to hold in-form 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club from Kumasi, in a scintillating 6-6 crunch tennis clash at Cape Coast over the weekend.

The tournament, termed as the 'Clash of the Titans' by connoisseurs of the sport, was christened as 'Fetu Afahye Tennis Tournament', as it coincided with this year's Fetu Afahye Festival.

It was virtually an easy match for Mess Tennis when Hill Club travelled to Kumasi earlier this year, but the return fixture was a different ball game as the home team improved their game, significantly.

The home team exhibited gorgeous tennis skills, aimed at carrying the day, but Mess Tennis, Captained by S.S. Abebe, proved stubborn as always, as they also put up a spirited performance to secure a face-saving draw.

The two combatants battled for supremacy in 12 games, with each team recording six wins, which ensured that the contest, which was massively watched by tennis lovers, ended in draw.

Samuel Ampadu-Kyei aka 'Kyikyiss', President of Mess Tennis, speaking at the closing ceremony, commended his players, in particular Skipper S.S. Abebe, for digging deep to secure a draw at away.

He also thanked Hill Club for the wonderful reception and organization of the tournament, indicating that the 6-6 draw was the true reflection of proceedings on the day.

The Chairman of Hill Club, Mr. Frank Koufie, was not happy that home support could not enable his team to beat their opponents, stressing that Mess Tennis added colour to the tournament with their brilliant tennis display.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi