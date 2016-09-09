Joy Sports Big Preview: Richard Commey v Robert Easter, Jnr

Once again, Ghana is close to producing a world champion.

The feeling is familiar. Nervous anticipation and the fear of the unknown.

The son of the soil is Richard Commey (24-0, 22 KOs) and he faces the gifted Robert Easter Jr. (17-0, 14 KO’s) on Friday night (Saturday morning Ghana time) in Pennsylvania for the vacant IBF world lightweight title.

Commey's date with the American will not be shown on TV in Ghana, but the significance is not lost on anyone.

Should Commey win, this will be Ghana's first major world title (from either of WBO, WBA, WBC or IBF) since Joshua Clottey in 2008.

Another former world champ is Joseph Agbeko (won IBO bantamweight title against Luis Melendez in 2013) and he reckons his countryman is a gifted athlete.

“Richard is a great fighter and he is disciplined when it comes to the sport. He works very hard. I have seen him fight and he is so good. I told him that he would become a champion no matter what and I feel he is destined to be one,” he told GH One earlier this week.

“He is fighting a very tough opponent (in Easter Jr.) who is very good. There is something called time and when it your time, nothing can change it. Richard has worked very hard for this opportunity and I know that come this Friday, Richard will make Ghana very proud.”

Here is a quick fact check on the American.

1. Easter is undefeated (18-0,15 K0s)

2. Easter has an 82% knockout rate in his career 58 rounds.

3. He is trained by his dad, Robert Easter Snr

4. Easter became the first boxer to defeat former world champion Algenis Mendez

5. His stablemates are Adrien Broner and Rau-Shee Warren, all world champions. They all work out under trainer Mike Stafford in Cincinnati, who helps Robert Easter, Sr.

6. Easter, Jr is back in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio for the first time in many years to train ahead of this fight.

7. He was an alternate for Team USA's boxing squad at London 2012.

PREPS

Ghana boxing boss Peter Zwennes and his second-vice Rabon Dodoo have already been with Commey to provide any logisitical support he'd need.

With both boxers undefeated, a partisan home crowd should be a boon for Easter, Jnr. But Commey has fought almost all his fights away from home, and it's not new to him. He's also aware of the need to be ready for the long haul.

“I'm ready to go 14 rounds if need be," he told Joy Sports.

"Mentally, that's what I'm conditioned for, to travel the distance or finish it quick. In such big fights, you take your chances as they come and that's why I never worry about knockouts because they come in their own way."

Commey has a tendency to wax spiritual, too, about his source of strength despite all his training: "The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but the victory belongs to the Lord. I am ready.”

He would need to be, as he's fighting in the USA for only the second time, having won by an eighth-round TKO of Bahodir Mamadjonov in May 2015.

His trainer, Carl Lokko, also believes the two boxers are evenly matched, and that the fight will be decided on the little details. “I've been with Commey from the start so I know him quite well. A fight like this is all about taking advantage of petty mistakes. We don't want that to happen.”

TACTICS

As usual, history is the best teacher.

Commey will have to do what the legendary Azumah Nelson failed to do in May 1990 when he was outpointed by IBF and WBC champion Pernel “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Commey must live by his nickname on Friday night and completely 'Azonto' the American. Many pundits have noted that a knockout will be the best bet for the Ghanaian.

Easter, at 5-foot-11, is four years younger than the 29 year old Commey, but his notable reach (76 inches) represents a distinct advantage over the Ghanaian's 69½ inches. That said, both boxers come into the fight in peak form. Commey has more speed and power and that will need to be used copiously.

The problem is that the American is very gifted, technically. That, combined with his ability to break defences, will mean Commey's robust chin will come in handy indeed.

But they both have something in common, which is to finish fights with a minimum of fuss. Easter has scored 12 of his KOs in less than three rounds, while 5-foot-9 Commey has finished 14 of his stoppages inside of four founds.

Both of them have knocked out their last five opponents.

“I’ve got knockouts, he's got knockouts, but the skill level's the difference,” Easter said in the pre-bout presser. “You’ll see me control the fight, boxing, punching or standing in the middle of the ring and not getting touched.

"Once I get my game plan going, he’ll have to try to adjust to me. I’ll have him beat up and broken down after five or six rounds. We’re not looking for a knockout, but it will happen. I’ll get him outta there.”

Commey is used to tough talkers, and he's not fazed.

“I’ve sparred Joshua Clottey, [a former 147-pound champ] who has power,” Commey said. “I’m ready to put my life on the line, adding my name to the list of Ghanaian champion boxers by bringing a title back to my country.”

COMMEY'S STORY

This bout may not have been in the news as an Azumah - Fennech or Quartey - De La Hoya or Clottey - Pacquaio, but it is a big deal. Commey's stock among Ghanaian boxers is great, because of the way he's carried himself.

He is the reigning Sports Writers Association of Ghana Best Boxer, having won the accolade for the last two years.

"SWAG has absolute confidence in the ability of Commey to rise to the biggest occasion in his promising career, having trained prepared over the years for this ultimate opportunity," a statement signed by its president, Kwabena Yeboah says.

The body also reminded Commey of the legacy he has to continue, in order to be Ghana's latest world champion after DK Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko.

It's been a long, hard road for Azonto, who started out as a kickboxer. At Thursday’s weigh-in, Easter weighed 134½ pounds, while Commey was trim at 135.

Richard will not get a better time to cement himself in lore. His time is now.

WHO IS RICHARD COMMEY?

Joy Sports editor Nathaniel Attoh Citizen Attoh has put together a documentary on the bout and on Commey's origins, which airs on JoyNews at 4.20pm on Friday. Here is a trailer.

