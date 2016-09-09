Agyemang Badu: Black Stars midfielder tips Juventus to retain Serie A title

Udinese midfield enforcer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has tipped the Bianconeri's to retain the Italian Serie A title this season.

Juventus have made the Serie A title their own for some time now, having won it for a record five consecutive times and were also busy in the transfer market to strengthen the team.

'It will be difficult for Udinese to compete with Juventus and I don't think the players Juventus are signing are even because of the Italian Serie A," Badu told Class FM.

'The players Juventus had before the arrival of the new ones can do the work and I think they brought in the new faces to concentrate more on the Uefa Champions League.

'They will always remain favourites to win the league and what they have shown in the last five years really tells that.

'I know for 100 per cent they will win the league but I want my brother Kwadwo Asamoah to win the Champions League too,' he added.

Agyemang Badu captained the Black Stars against Rwanda in the absence of Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh