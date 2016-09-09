Boxing: SWAG wishes Richard Commey well

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has urged Richard Oblitey Commey to make the nation proud once again in boxing by winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title, when he takes on Robert Easter Jr on Friday in Pennsyvania, United States of America (USA).

"SWAG has absolute confidence in the ability of Commey to rise to the biggest occasion in his promising career, having trained and prepared over the last three years for this ultimate opportunity.

"Commey is a very talented, determined and disciplined boxer and this gives us the conviction that he has the qualities of a prospective world champion".

A statement from the SWAG secretariat signed by President Kwabena Yeboah said, victory for Commey would crown his hard work and years of preparation and efforts at capturing the world title and restore Ghana's glory on the international stage.

SWAG expressed the hope that Commey will follow the footsteps of the boxing greats such as David Kotei (DK Poison), Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko who at various points of their careers wrote Ghana's name in gold and are well remembered for their great achievements.

"SWAG, as well as the entire nation, are behind you and we believe you will make as proud tonight."

Commey is the reigning SWAG Professional Boxer of the Year, having won the prestigious award two years running.

