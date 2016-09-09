Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 9 September 2016 12:10 CET

IBF Title: Richard Commey, Robert Easter Jr. taunt each other ahead of fight

Ghana's Richard Commey (24-0, 22 KO's) and America's Robert Easter Jr. (17-0, 14 KO's) are battle ready for Friday's vacant IBF lightweight belt at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania after the two fighters made their weights.

Commey tipped the scales at 135Ibs while Easter who has better reach than the Ghanaian came in at 134.5Ibs.

'I've sparred Joshua Clottey, [a former 147-pound champ] who has power,' Commey said. 'I'm ready to put my life on the line, adding my name to the list of Ghanaian champion boxers by bringing a title back to my country.'

But Easter in reply to Commey's words said: 'There is nothing unique that I see coming from him that I haven't seen or faced.'

'If I execute the game plan, this guy won't stand a chance, and I'll make it look easy. I say that with confidence.

"There's some pressure on me, but I embrace all of it. This should be a walk in the park for me.'

Commey, 29, is fighting in the United States for just the second time after making his American debut with an eighth-round TKO of Bahodir Mamadjonov in Las Vegas in May 2015. In his last fight in March, he gained a second-round TKO of Anzor Gamgebeli in Albertslund, Denmark.

Easter is coming off a sensational fifth-round TKO of Argenis Mendez in April, when he became the first boxer to stop the former 130-pound world champion. The win capped a rapid ascent from prospect to title contender over the last 18 months.

Sports News

The gentle steps of a lion is not a mark of cowardice!!
By: Alex Lambon
