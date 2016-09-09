Today In history: Milovan Rajevac vacates Ghana post for Saudi job

On 9th September, 2010, Coach Milovan Rajevac quit as Black Stars manager and signed a three-year deal with Al Ahly Jeddah.

However, Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi said his administration were not unaware at the time of the Serbian's new move and were yet to hear from him concerning his seven-day grace period to sort out issues with his manager.

The news angered Rajevac's manager Goran Milovanovic and threatened legal action against the 56-year-old gaffer.

'He jumped behind our back,' he told Joy Sports.

'He jumped behind his work because he [made a] promise to GFA, media, Ghanaians to government that he will sign a contract with GFA.

'If he signs for Saudi, he must pay the penalties in the contract,' he warned.

Five days after, the Ghana FA officially came out with the news regarding the coach's resignation.

