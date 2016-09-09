Bechem United Manuel Zacharias waiting for foreign offer after FA Cup success

Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias has ruled out holding talks with rival Ghana Premier League clubs, saying he is expecting a foreign deal.

The Portuguese, who guided the Hunters to their first-ever major silverware by winning the 2016 MTN FA Cup last Sunday, is set to leave at the end of the season.

His situation has alerted giants Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold.

But Zacharias says he is not looking at continuing to work in the country.

"Yes it is a rumour that I have been also hearing, but it is not true. Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts Of Oak, Dreams FC and AshantiGold are all clubs rumour says I'm in talk with them but I have not talk to anyone of them yet," he said on Moon Lite FM.

"As I'm speaking I'm waiting for about five clubs in Africa, one from Saudi Arabia, England and Spain who want to give me a job.

"It's my manager who sometimes been having meetings with clubs but as for me, I'm the head coach for Bechem United."

