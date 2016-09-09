Ghana Premier League: Bechem United close in on Kwabena Adusei

Bechem United are in talks with Kwabena Adusei for a possible transfer deal.

Reigning FA Cup champions, Bechem United have declared their intentions to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

And have been making plans to strengthen their squad- signed Ahmed Toure and have made Kwabena Adusei a transfer target.

Pulse Sports understands that negotiations have already started, and Kwabena Adusei was even at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium when his expected future club won the MTN FA Cup against Okwawu United.

The Bechem lads are in the form of their lives, having won five straight competitive games.

