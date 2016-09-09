Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 9 September 2016 10:40 CET

Swedish Division 3 side Juventus IF sign Randy Anthony from Sunyani DC United

Sunyani-based D.C. United have transferred Randy Anthony to Swedish Division 3 side Juventus IF.

The midfielder was handed a deal after a successful trial.

Anthony, a former Ghana Under 20, player hopes to use this move as a launch pad to his career in Europe.

He has been handed the number 7 jersey and is expected to feature against Enebybergs IF on Saturday away.

Watch Randy Anthony in training for Juventus IF: 

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

