Dreams coach CK Akonnor bemoans injuries to his squad in second round

Dreams FC coach Charles Akonnor is upset with the club's growing injury list in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The debutants have been without some key players for the second half of the season.

The list includes midfielders Emmanuel Lomotey and Eli keke.

The rest are right back Razik Mohammed while left back Emmanuel Eyison has been in out of the team over a recurring injury.

"I think the second round has not been successful for us in-terms of keeping players fit- in terms of keeping the same team," Akonnor pondered at the pre-match press briefing.

"Lomotey [Emmanuel] and the likes of Eli [Emmanuel Keke] have been out and so it's a big worry but we've managed well with the situation.

"To talk of injuries; Eli is still unfit, Lomotey as well and so we're managing with what we have."

Dreams FC play host to Inter Allies FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday in a Week 28 fixture

