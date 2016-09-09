Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has been farmed out on by Standard Leige to Czech Republic side Slovacko.

The promising talent has decided to join Slovacko with high hopes of earning more first team action which has eluded him at Liege and also put his career back on the right track.

He made a great start to his Leige career, scoring a superb finish on his debut but dropped down the pecking order after the club acquired the services of other top strikers.

The player and and his agent Pavel Zika slapped in a transfer request to continue elsewhere.

Tetteh arrived in Uherske Hradiste with his agent on Wednesday to complete the switch.

Zika told the press after completing the paperwork that his client will be a success

"Benjamin is very pleased to be in the Czech league and is ready to excel,"

He also added a host of clubs were interested in signing the prodigy striker

"We received a lot of offers but Slovacko were faster and also manager Stanislav Levy has shown he is able to work with foreign players,"

The former Mighty Jets player signed a three year deal with Standard Liege on a back of an impressive showing at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015.

He was limited to only 15 appearances in his debut season, scoring two goals.

He could make his debut in Czech first league for Slovacko this weekend against Zlín.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson