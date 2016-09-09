Uganda fans demand FA pay history-making coach $60,000 arrears

On Sunday, Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic fulfilled his task of qualifying his Ugandan employers to an African Cup for the first time in 39 years, but he's an angry man now.

The Serbian is demanding about $60,000 in unpaid salaries and add-ons, which represents five months in arrears. Although the exact amount of his monthly earnings is not known, it is generally believed he's on about $12,000 a month.

And after realising how they are losing the battle of public opinion the Ugandan FA (FUFA) issued a statement, following the trending on social media of the hashtag '#PayMicho.

Some are surprised by the news as the boss of the soccer body, Moses Magogo, had last week announced at a dinner for the Cranes ahead of their historic qualifying game that bonuses and all arrears for coaches and players amounting to about $42,000 had been cleared. He had not mentioned salaries owed the coach.

The Cranes boss has refused to speak publicly about the situation, telling the Daily Monitor newspaper: "I will not say much for now".

FUFA is racing to calm the 47-year old, who has threatened to take the body to court. The former Rwanda boss is aware his stock has gone up, while other countries that qualified for the African Cup but have shaky ties with their coaches are keenly monitoring the situation.

When asked about the development, the Monitor quotes Magogo as saying: "I will not make a response to that now. We are retreating to discuss a few issues before we make a few statements."

Uganda must sort this issue out quickly considering they are less than a month away from their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars, a game that will be played in Ghana.

But it is widely expected that the situation will be resolved and Micho, who described the Cranes qualification for the AFCON as "the proudest moment of his career" will continue his work with the East Africans.

Here is FUFA's statement:

FUFA greatly appreciates and recognises the immense contribution and extra efforts of our national team coach in helping Uganda qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years.

-FUFA indeed owes Milutin Sredojevic unpaid salaries and shares his frustrations over the delay.

-During the costly AFCON 2017 qualification campaign, FUFA prioritised all the meagre resources at its disposal to facilitate requirements for the success of the team and campaign.

-In preparation for the final group D but key match against Comoros, over the last 2 months alone, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been paid three times and received all his bonus and allowances entitlements for the AFCON 2017 campaign just like the rest of the team members.

-FUFA is committed to ensuring all his salary arrears are cleared and we are confident this will be handled.

-Coach Micho’s unpaid dues are currently FUFA’s number one priority and the federation is doing everything in its means to raise the funds needed to clear the outstanding amount.

-FUFA and Micho have held meetings in regard to this matter.

-Finally, details of the ongoing contract between FUFA and Cranes coach remain confidential.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith