Sports News | 9 September 2016 09:55 CET

Stephen Appiah touts 'leader' Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes compatriot Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu can become a leader at Udinese and the Black Stars.

Appiah, a former Udinese player, has been overly impressed with Badu's progress at the Stadio Fruil-Dacia Arena.

Badu has been at the club since 2009 and has recently signed a new four-year deal which ties him down until 2020.

He has played more than 130 matches and scored ten goals.

"For years, is doing very well in Udine. This year he also learned to score and I am convinced he can go on to play for a bigger club,' Appiah told blitzquotidiano.it

"I know that Liverpool had tried. He can be a leader both in Udine and in the national team. Every now and then I write text messages to encourage him."

