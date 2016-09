FC Sion striker Ebenezer Assifuah has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

The injury sidelined him for Ghana's double-header against Rwanda and Russia.

Assifuah is now in contention to face FC Thun on Sunday in the Swiss top-flight.

The 23-year-old has made three appearances this season.

