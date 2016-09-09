Standard Liege farm out Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh to Czech Republic side Slovacko

Belgian giants Standard Liege have loaned out Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh to Czech Republic side Slovacko.

The 19-year-old promising forward joins the Czech top-flight side with hopes of earning more first team game time.

Tetteh, who scored on his Pro League debut against Westerlo last season, dropped down the pecking order at the club after the Reds secured other top strikers on the market.

The player and his agent Pavel Zika slapped in a request to leave on loan to the sake of playing time and arrived in Czech on Wednesday to finalise the deal.

Slovacko manager Stanislav Levy believes the 2015 Ghana U20 striker has the striking fortitudes to provide his side with goals as they seek to improve their performance from last season.

The former Mighty Jets and Dreams FC striker could make his official debut for his new club on Friday.

He scored twice in 15 league appearances for Liege last season.

