Benjamin Tetteh's agent Pavel Zika insists Ghana youth striker is cast for success in Czech league

Agent of Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh Pavel Zika has insisted the promising striker will be a hit in the Czech Republican top-flight league.

Tetteh, 19, finalised his loan switch to the Uherske Hradiste on Thursday after arriving with his agent on Wednesday.

The youngster's move is to ensure he earns enough first team game time and Zika maintains the 2015 Ghana U20 striker will be a success in the Czech league and even push the club for a top four finish.

"Benjamin is very pleased to be in the Czech league and is ready to excel," Zika told reporters after completing paperwork.

Zika also reveals a number of clubs applied to sign the former Mighty Jets and Dreams FC striker on loan.

"We received a lot of offers but Slovacko were faster and also manager Stanislav Levy has shown he is able to work with foreign players," he added.

