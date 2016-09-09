Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 September 2016 03:55 CET

Benjamin Tetteh's agent Pavel Zika insists Ghana youth striker is cast for success in Czech league

Agent of Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh Pavel Zika has insisted the promising striker will be a hit in the Czech Republican top-flight league. 

Tetteh, 19, finalised his loan switch to the Uherske Hradiste on Thursday after arriving with his agent on Wednesday.

The youngster's move is to ensure he earns enough first team game time and Zika maintains the 2015 Ghana U20 striker will be a success in the Czech league and even push the club for a top four finish.

"Benjamin is very pleased to be in the Czech league and is ready to excel," Zika told reporters after completing paperwork.

Zika also reveals a number of clubs applied to sign the former Mighty Jets and Dreams FC striker on loan.

"We received a lot of offers but Slovacko were faster and also manager Stanislav Levy has shown he is able to work with foreign players," he added.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The Value you place on your present, is determine by your value systems.
By: TA Segbedji
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img