Ghana Premier League: Abdul Salam Yakubu tips Inter Allies to suffer relegation

Abdul Salam Yakubu , who has already admitted his side New Edubiase United will return to the second tier of Ghana league has tipped Inter Allies to join them to the Division One.

Inter Allies, who are on 33 points are lying 14th on the league log with three games remaining.

'We have already been relegated, but I can say on authority that Inter Allies will join us to division. For the last third team I can't predict, yet one of these three is in danger: Hasaacas, Liberty and Techiman City,' Abdul Salam Yakubu told Happy FM.

The 'Eleven is to One' outfit made their Ghana Premier League debut in the 2013-14 season and despite being pinned at the bottom of league log after the first round, they staged an incredible campaign to finish fifth place.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh