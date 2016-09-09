Ghana Premier League: Kwesi Donsu looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo

Kwesi Donsu has disclosed that he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo and that makes him enjoy watching Real Madrid games.

The youngster has scored 10 league goals from free kicks this season which is the highest so far and is trailing the leading top scorer for the season, Yahaya Mohammed by two goals, with three games to spare.

According to Kwesi Donsu Portugal and Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol.

'Anytime Real Madrid is playing I have to go and watch because I am a Ronaldo fan. I like the way he plays and I learn a lot from him, the way he plays his free-kicks so that I can take something from him,' he added.

Kwesi Donsu was named the MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player cum top scorer of last season.

