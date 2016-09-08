Sports Minister urges Richard Commey to defeat Robert Easter Jnr

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has on behalf of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama and Government of Ghana, wished boxer Richard Commey the very best ahead of his upcoming fight against Robert Easter Jnr.

The sector Minister has urged the 29-year old to remain undefeated by defeating Robert Easter Jnr.

Commey will fight the American, on September 9 in Pennsylvania, USA for the IBF lightweight title.

The bout is expected to be tough one as both boxer are undefeated yet in their respective careers. Commey has fought 24 times with an impressive 22 knock-out. Whereas Easter has knocked-out 14 boxers out of 17 bouts.

The Hon. Minister has urged the boxer to stay focused, and not to underestimate his opponent as he is confident the 29-year old can clinch the title.

The Minister expressed the support of government and the people of Ghana to the boxer as he takes a shot at a world title.

“I know you’ve got what it takes to be a world champion and so go all out to achieve the ultimate. I am very optimistic you can break the jinx by clinching a world title which seemed to have eluded us for some time now,” Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said.

Minister also took the opportunity to wish the trainer and technical team of Richard Commey well, and to urge them to ensure that the boxer is well-conditioned and prepared physically, mentally and psychologically ahead of the fight.

Finally, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye called on Ghanaians to support the boxer with their prayers as he goes into the up-coming IBF Lightweight title fight.

He said government is fully aware of his exploits, having gone undefeated in all his fights and urged him to go into the ring with the full assurance that the government and people of Ghana are solidly behind him.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/