Vodafone to sponsor World Hockey League

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept 08. GNA - As part of efforts to remain relevant and committed to diverse sporting disciplines in Ghana, Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, is set to sponsor the World Hockey League Round One to be hosted by Ghana.

The world hockey league round one, is scheduled to take place at the Theodosia okoh Hockey Pitch in Accra, with four countries set to compete including Ghana from 9th -11th September, 2016.

According to a Press Release, Vodafone's partnership with hockey is unique; given the fact that the sport has suffered a dearth in visibility and relevance in Ghana over the years.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Director of Consumer Business Unit, Vodafone Ghana, Agnes Emefa Essah, said, "Vodafone Ghana is delighted to partner the Ghana Hockey Association in hosting this all-important tourney.

'We are excited to associate with a very important sporting discipline in this country. We are determined to make this partnership a very rewarding one for us and for the people of Ghana, most importantly.'

On his part, Mr. Richard Akpokavi, President of the Ghana Hockey Association, thanked Vodafone Ghana for coming on-board to help give hockey the much needed financial strength.

The International Hockey Federation introduced the World Hockey League idea to give various federations a chance to host the tourney in their countries.

The three-day tourney, for both male and females which is scheduled to start from Friday, September 9th to Sunday, September 11th will also afford participating countries the opportunity to qualify for the second round of the World League to be held next year in Spain and Bangladesh for both female and male respectively.

GNA