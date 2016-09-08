Who is who- Richard Commey vs. Robert Easter Jnr in IBF Lightweight title

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept 8, GNA - Ghana's Lightweight boxer Richard Commey would take on American Robert Easter jnr. in an IBF lightweight title fight in Pennsylvania, USA on September 9, 2016.

Commey, based in the UK, is going into a bout that would determine his future with Easter Jnr. as the two undefeated boxers is set to thrill boxing lovers to an unforgettable night in the USA.

Commey 'Azonto' since joining Sauerland Promotions, has maintained a record of 24-0 (22KO's) and had put himself on the brink of a world championship glory.

But standing in his way is another hard hitting, unbeaten prospect looking to stamp his mark on the Lightweight division in the name of Robert Easter Jnr.

In extremely similar situations, Commey will have the chance to do what Africa's greatest fighter Azumah Nelson couldn't do when he was outpointed in May 1990 by the IBF and WBC champion Pernel 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, by beating the American favourite.

Commey will be hoping that his fate against the American Robert Easter Jnr 17-0 (14KO's) will be different.

According to book makers and pundits, it is the 5'11' Easter Jnr, who stands as the firm favourite in this captivating clash taking place on Friday (September 9th) in Pennsylvania.

Commey (29) is 4 years older than Easter Jnr, but both boxers are extremely fresh, and neither had come close to experiencing the pressures that lie at this level of competition.

Easter Jnr's outrageous reach advantage, will put Commey to test as he will try to overcome the speed and power behind Easter Jnr's punches and would also need every bit of that robust chin of his to take those incoming artilleries.

According to pundits, Commey must use firm swoons to force Easter Jnr to back up and then pounce quickly, taking his opportunity to back his gawky opponent onto the ropes.

