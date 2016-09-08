Sports News | 8 September 2016 22:40 CET
Augustine Okrah: Ghanaian striker scores consolation for Al Merreikh
The former Bechem United striker scored the consolation goal for Al Merreikh, as their rivals, Al Hilal walloped them 1-5 on Wednesday.
The goal was 13th for Augustine Okrah in the Sudanese top-flight league and has also had a hand in several goals scored by Merreikh.
Okrah registered 16 goals to win the Ghana Premier league top scorer in the 2013-14 season.
