Augustine Okrah: Ghanaian striker scores consolation for Al Merreikh

The former Bechem United striker scored the consolation goal for Al Merreikh, as their rivals, Al Hilal walloped them 1-5 on Wednesday.

The goal was 13th for Augustine Okrah in the Sudanese top-flight league and has also had a hand in several goals scored by Merreikh.

Okrah registered 16 goals to win the Ghana Premier league top scorer in the 2013-14 season.

