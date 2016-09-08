Augustine Okrah scores consolation in Al Merreikh's shock 5-1 home defeat

In-form Augustine Okrah scored the consolation goal in Al Merreikh's shock 5-1 home defeat to Hilal Obayed on Wednesday.

Okrah registered his 13th league goal of the season but needed up on the losing side.

It was an overall poor display from Al Merreikh.

Okrah is a former Ghana Premier League goal king and Most Valuable Player during his days with Bechem United.

