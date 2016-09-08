Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 8 September 2016 18:10 CET

Yahaya Mohammed to pocket GHC15000 from Dormaahene if he wins goal king

The Life Patron and owner of Aduana Stars FC has promised to dash leading striker Yahaya Mohammed an amount of GHC15000 if he wins the goal king of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The GPL is left with three matches to end the season and the Aduana Stars striker is leading the pack with 14 goals closely followed by Liberty's Latif Blessing with 13.

Reports in the local media have indicated that the former Asante Kotoko striker receieves GHC1000 for a goal scored in the league so far from the die-in-the-wool Aduana fan who doulbes as the Lie Patron of the club.

Yahaya however faces a stiff competition from Liberty Professionals wonderkid Latif Blessing and Abednego Tetteh of Bechem United who have 13 and 12 goals respectively.

Sources close to the Dormaa-based side have revealed that the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II in an attempt to motivate the experienced striker made that pledge.

The ex-Amidaus Professionals forward will be hoping to increase his goal tally in the remaining three matches of the season.

Aduana Stars lie second on the table with 45 points and are in contention for this season's league title.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

By: Tenasu Mamattah
