Sports News | 8 September 2016 18:10 CET

Medeama midfielder Kwesi Donsu idolizes Portuguese super star Cristiano Ronaldo

Medeama's set piece maestro Kwesi Donsu says he takes inspiration from Real Madrid and Portugal super star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kwesi Donsu has scored 12 goals this season with 9 of them being free kicks.

'For me Football is my everything, I haven't learnt any work apart from football so every day I make sure when I go to training I practice very well.'

I am very good with free kicks so I have to make sure at training I practice free-kick taking so when we are playing a game and we get two or three free-kicks I can score one for my club to get reults,' he told YFM-Accra sports.

Donsu, has produced stellar performances in both domestic and continental football- scoring that famous winner against TP Mezembe in Sekondi in the CAF Confederation Cup.

'Anytime Real Madrid is playing I have to go and watch because I am a Ronaldo fan. I like the way he plays and I learn a lot from him, the way he plays his free-kicks so that I can take something from him,' he added.

Medeama are now fifth on the Ghana Premier League table and are hoping to break into the top four.

Sports News

