Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 September 2016 18:06 CET

Richard Kingson touts Ghana for AFCON triumph

By MyJoyOnline

Former Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Kingson believes that the Black Stars will be crowned champions of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Wigan Athletic shot-stopper is adamant that Avram Grant's charges can clinch their first AFCON trophy since the Black Stars' triumph in 1982, when they defeated Libya on penalties to secure their fourth AFCON title.

"I tip Ghana to win the next Cup of Nations," he told Success FM.

"They have a good team with a lot of experience. But they should start playing important friendly matches just like the one against Russia this week to adequately prepare them for the tournament.

"This is the time that the Black Stars have a better opportunity to win the title since they last did in 1982, but it will only happen if the leaders plan well and resolve every friction."

Ghana narrowly went down 1-0 to Russia in an international friendly played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday, and Kingson has urged the country's governing bodies to settle their differences to ensure the Black Stars have no distractions.

"The youth and sports ministry as well as Ghana FA should sit down to solve all their differences since unity is key to success," added the former Black Stars goalkeeper.

"Mark it down that should the leaders come together before the AFCON in January, none of the 15 other countries will be a match for Ghana," he concluded.

The country's football association has been embroiled in a dispute with the Sports Ministry, which could be detrimental to the country's preparations for next year's AFCON tournament in Gabon.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Education is the best key to the socio-economic development of every individual and the general society.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img