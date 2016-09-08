Medeama fans want Evans Adotey appointed as substantive head coach

Supporters of Medeama Sporting Club want management of the club's management to appoint Evans Adotey as the new head coach.

Adotey, who is the technical director of the team, led the Tarkwa based club to a win over Berekum Chelsea in their outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Exasperated fans of the team prevented head coach Prince Owusu form training with the team last week for superintending the team’s CAF Confederation Cup elimination.

Ben Owu has taken temporary charge following uncertainty surrounding the future of Prince Owusu.

Speaking to Asempa Sports, Evans Adotey said, “Yes, the club fans want me to sign a contract as head coach before I leave for Jordan. I am due to have a meeting with management to address supporter’s agitations and hopeful there will be an amicable solution.”

Media reportage indicates that the teeming fans have held the coach hostage in Tarkwa and will only let go of the coach if he signs on the dotted line.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah