Bailly named Red Devils' Player of the month

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has won the club’s first player of the month award for the season, beating out striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dutch international Daily Blind.

The 22-year-old Bailly, who is an Ivory Coast international, has been crucial in the heart of United’s defence since signing from Villarreal in the close season as the Red Devils have won their opening three games in the Premier League.

Bailly, who was manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing at United, picked up the man of the match awards in the Community Shield victory over Leicester City and against Bournemouth in the league.

Speaking to Manchester United’s television channel, MUTV, Bailly said: “The Man-of-the-Match awards are something I hadn’t thought about.

“But I got them through the hard work I have put in. I hope to see more of that in the weeks ahead of us.”

Bailly and United will look to continue their good form when they take on neighbours Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Saturday.