Kwadwo Asamoah is highest Ghanaian earner in the Italian Seria A, Acquah lowest

Kwadwo Asamoah is the highest paid Ghanaian in the Italian Seria A.

Asamoah, who plays for giants Juventus, pockets home $130,000 a month, totaling 1.6 million euros a year.

He is closely followed by Emmanuel Agyemang, who has seen his improved contract almost doubled.

He was initially raking in $600,000 per year at Udinese.

According to Gazzetta DelloSport, Alfred Duncan, who plays for Sassuolo comes up third on the ranking as he takes home $600,000 per annum which his contract expected to expire in 2020.

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah receives $450,000 euros a year with Afriyie Acquah the lowest paid Ghanaian in the Seria A.

