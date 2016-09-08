Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 September 2016 17:25 CET

Kwadwo Asamoah is highest Ghanaian earner in the Italian Seria A, Acquah lowest

Kwadwo Asamoah is the highest paid Ghanaian in the Italian Seria A.

Asamoah, who plays for giants Juventus, pockets home $130,000 a month, totaling 1.6 million euros a year.

He is closely followed by Emmanuel Agyemang, who has seen his improved contract almost doubled.

He was initially raking in $600,000 per year at Udinese.

According to Gazzetta DelloSport, Alfred Duncan, who plays for Sassuolo comes up third on the ranking as he takes home $600,000 per annum which his contract expected to expire in 2020.

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah receives $450,000 euros a year with Afriyie Acquah the lowest paid Ghanaian in the Seria A.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

“Cowards excuse themselves by the children. Heroes excuse the children. (Les lâches s'excusent par les enfants. - Les héros excusent les enfants.)”
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img