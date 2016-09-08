Black Stars: Avram Grant wants to make FIFA World Cup history with Ghana

Avram Grant believes the quality that the African continent possesses regarding football talent doesn't reflect on their performance in the FIFA World Cup.

An African country is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon in 1990, while Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 made it to the quarter-finals, but they couldn't go past the quarters.

Avram Grant, who has promised make history with Ghana by guiding them to semi-finals has questioned why African has failed to do better than the quarter-finals mark.

'I wanted to come to Africa and coach a team as I knew the continent has enormous football talents,' he told the media before Ghana's last AFCON 2017 qualifier match against Rwanda.

'With this pool of talent, I found it difficult to understand why no African country has made it beyond the Quarter finals of a world cup.

'And this got me to accept the Black Stars challenge and hope to make history with Ghana if we qualify to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup,

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh