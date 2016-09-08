Today in History: Ghana beat Malawi 2-0 in AFCON qualifier

On 8th September, 2012, the Black Stars took the lead in the 8th minute through enforcer and ball juggler Christian Atsu who connected home a pass from Andre Ayew after Asamoah Gyan had rounded up the Malawian goalkeeper.

The Malawians dominated possession in the first half but hardly tried goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey in post for the Black Stars.

Midfielder Anthony Annan scored the West African country's second goal in the 52nd minute with an excellent drive from 20-yards (about 18.288 meters) to the admiration of the home fans that included Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Malawian center back sent off for a second bookable offence in the 82nd minute. Atsu nearly made it three but his low drive in the 84th minute hit the upright much to the relief of The Flames of Malawi.

The second-leg of the qualifier will be held on the weekend of October 12-14 in Blantyre, Malawi.

Thirty countries have been split into 15 home-and-away ties with the winners joining hosts, South Africa, who are automatic qualifiers for the Nations Cup.

Next year's finals will mark the last time the Nations Cup will be held in even-number years since Ethiopia staged the 1968 finals.

The competition switches to uneven-number years from 2013 to avoid every second tournament being staged in the same year as a World Cup.

Ghana placed the fourth at the 2012 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Nations Cup co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea early this year.

Goals: Atsu, Annan

Lineup: Line-up: Adam Kwarasey, Daniel Opare, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Isaac Vorsah, Anthony Annan, Christian Atsu, Jordan Ayew/Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan/Emmanuel Clottey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew/Solomon Asante

Unused Reserves: Samuel Inkoom, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Coffie, Fatau Dauda

