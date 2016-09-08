QPR sign young Ghanaian forward Kingsley Eshun

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed Ghanaian international Kingsley Eshun on an 18-month deal.

The former AFC Wembley player signed the year and a half scholarship deal with Queens Park Rangers.

Eshun, 17, has also had stint with Brentford's Youth Team in the past where he caught the eyes of AFC Wembley.

He has an extraordinary space and a high ability in scoring from long distances.

Eshun will join the QPR Under-18s and hope to progress to the higher heights of the club.

