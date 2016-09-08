Ex-Kotoko CEO Hebert Mensah open to a possible return to the Porcupine Warriors

Former Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Herbert Mensah says his doors are open for talks over a possible move back to handle the Porcupine Warriors.

The President of the Ghana Rugby Association, Herbert Mensah, says he is unable to say no if the life patron of the Club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls on him to run the club again.

Despite being away from active football for close to a decade, the man who is credited with turning around the Kotoko brand is ready to lift the club again.

'I still love Kotoko with all my Heart. I am a Kotoko fan. I was born in Kotoko and I will always love the Club,' he told Happy FM.

"If Otumfuo tells me to jump, I will jump. If he gives me the go ahead why not, I will take it up.'

Hebert guided Kotoko to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2001 when they lost to Moroccan Club Raja Casablanca.

