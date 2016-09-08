Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi insists struggling side will avoid relegation



Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi insists his struggling side will not suffer relegation.

Hasmal are deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight as they lie 15th on the table with three games to end the season.

But coach Yusif Basigi remains upbeat about his side's survival chances.

'We will survive come what may. I'm confident we will survive," he is quoted by the Ghana News Agency

'We will beat WAFA and Wa All Stars to ensure our survival in the league. We are determined to stay in the league.

'I believe in the players and they can do it' he declared.

Hasaacas host WAFA in Sekondi on Sunday.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com