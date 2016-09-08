Miracles, by their nature, are spectacular occurences that cannot be explained easily.

And it's one of those Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi is hoping for the Porcupine Warriors, who he says are are not giving up on winning the Ghana Premier League.

With three matches to end the season, Kotoko are currently occupying the third position with 42 points.

T he Kumasi based club have endured a torrid season but have managed to put smiles on the faces of their supporters. “I didn’t start the season very well. We played against WAFA and I conceded a goal and I conceded another one at the Baba Yara Stadium which the supporters felt I could have do something about it but football is full of uncertainties,” Antwi told Adom Sports.

The 23-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors from Amidaus Professionals in 2013 as first-choice, but has fallen down the pecking order this season under interim manager Michael Osei and is currently third behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan.

“I got injured and another 'keeper took over but I have started training gradually. I must say the players have done very well so I am praying that I recover on time and I know when I fully recover, I will be in post again."

Quizzed if they can still win the league, Eric said, “We are on course and I believe everything can happen in football. We have three matches to play and if we are able to win all our matches and Aduana Stars and Wa All Stars loses, I believe we can win the league."

The league resumes this weekend.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah