Emmanuel Boateng: Ghanaian striker scores for LA Galaxy

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng hit the opener as LA Galaxy held the host Real Salt to a three all draw on Wednesday.

The visitors started the scoring early, as Giovani dos Santos sent a terrific weighted pass to Emmanuel Boateng, who cut back towards goal and beat Nick Rimando in the sixth minute.

Dos Santos appeared to have bagged a useful road win for LA as the Mexican superstar summoned two quicksilver strikes, against the run of play, in an eight-minute span in the second half amid a relentless attacking display from RSL.

But a Joao Plata brace kept the hosts within striking distance, and their furious late rally finally paid off deep in injury time. Juan Manuel "Burrito" Martinez's speculative drive slipped underneath LA goalkeeper Brian Rowe's hands and trickled over the goal line, equalizing a breathless affair on the last kick of the game.

