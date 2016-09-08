Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 September 2016 15:55 CET

Emmanuel Boateng: Ghanaian striker scores for LA Galaxy

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng hit the opener as LA Galaxy held the host Real Salt to a three all draw on Wednesday.

The visitors started the scoring early, as Giovani dos Santos sent a terrific weighted pass to Emmanuel Boateng, who cut back towards goal and beat Nick Rimando in the sixth minute.

Dos Santos appeared to have bagged a useful road win for LA as the Mexican superstar summoned two quicksilver strikes, against the run of play, in an eight-minute span in the second half amid a relentless attacking display from RSL.

But a Joao Plata brace kept the hosts within striking distance, and their furious late rally finally paid off deep in injury time. Juan Manuel "Burrito" Martinez's speculative drive slipped underneath LA goalkeeper Brian Rowe's hands and trickled over the goal line, equalizing a breathless affair on the last kick of the game.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

OUR LIFE IS SO SHORT THAT OUR ENTIRE YEARS CAN BE COUNTED BY TWO BROKEN STICKS
By: PAUL QUAINOO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img