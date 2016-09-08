Uganda to face Togo in friendly ahead of Ghana World Cup qualifier

Uganda have lined up a high profile international friendly against Togo ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month, insiders have told GHANAsoccernet.com

The Cranes are seeking to tackle Ghana's neighbours at a yet to be determined date and venue to prepare for the big clash.

The East African country are leaving no stone unturned in their quest upset the Black Stars at their own backyard.

Milutin Sredejovic is well aware of the demands and fruits that arise as a result of a high profile friendly and will be seeking to test his troops against the Hawks.

Uganda secured their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38-years after demolishing Djibouti 5-0.

Ghana is housed in the same group as Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Congo Brazzaville and Egypt are the other two countries in Group E.

Uganda Cranes will travel to Accra on 2nd October 2016 for the first match of the Russia 2018 qualification campaign.

