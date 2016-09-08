Troubled Kotoko goalie Ofori Antwi open to a move to Hearts of Oak

Indignant Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi will consider a move to rivals Hearts of Oak should the Phobians make a move to sign him.

The former Amidaus Professionals goalie has been unable to command a first team place at Kotoko since the beginning of the season leaving the sticks for Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan.

The former Ghana U20 goalkeeper insists he is ready to receive an offer from Hearts of Oak for want of playing time.

'I'm still a Kotoko player due to my contract, but if I believe that my services won't be needed just like it has been this season, I would rather leave for another club,' Antwi told Otec FM.

'I'm a player who wants to play every match so even if Hearts come on board, I may consider.

'Football is my business, the only business I learnt and nothing more so I must try and get my career back because I'm still young.'

The former Amidaus Professionals gloves-man has made just two appearances for Kotoko this season.

