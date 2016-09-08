Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 8 September 2016 15:55 CET

Liberty star Latif Blessing receives match ball two months after scoring hat trick

Liberty Professionals prodigy forward Latif Atta-Blessing has finally received match ball two months after scoring a hattrick against Hasaacas.

Liberty pummeled Hasaacas 4-0 in a Ghana Premier League fixture played in July with the youngsters showing scoring prowers by hitting a stunning hattrick.

After the game, Blessing was not given the match ball, However, the media raised concerns about that and months later he has received what is due him. 

The attacker shared his excitement and thanked the press for championing such a quest.

