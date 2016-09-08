Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 8 September 2016 14:25 CET

Shaun October: Former Hearts of Oak player joins University of Pretoria

Former Hearts of Oak left-back Shaun Mason October has joined South African second-tier side University of Pretoria, the player has confirmed.

October joined the Tuks as a free agent after terminating his contract with the Phobians prior to the start of the 2016 Ghana Premier League. READ ALSO: Agyemang Badu happy with new contract at Udinese

"I am with Tuks now and everything is fine. I'm happy to be in the set-up here at Tuks," October told the Siya crew.

"There was a problem with my work permit and it was going to take a bit of time to get it sorted.'

October during his days at Hearts of Oak two seasons ago, he was one of the club's best players - scoring three goals in 17 appearances.

