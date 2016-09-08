Uganda begin strategy for 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana



Uganda have started preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in earnest.

The Cranes will play as guest of the Black Stars next month hoping to kick-start their campaign on a positive note.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredejovic is aware of the enormity of the task ahead and has already mapping out strategies to upset the Ghanaians at their own backyard.

The two countries will go at each other at the beginning of October as the race for the World Cup in Russia kicks into gear.

Uganda qualified to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon - breaking a 38-year-old barricade.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com