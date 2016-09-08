Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 8 September 2016 14:25 CET

Uganda begin strategy for 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana


Uganda have started preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in earnest.

The Cranes will play as guest of the Black Stars next month hoping to kick-start their campaign on a positive note.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredejovic is aware of the enormity of the task ahead and has already mapping out strategies to upset the Ghanaians at their own backyard.

The two countries will go at each other at the beginning of October as the race for the World Cup in Russia kicks into gear.

Uganda qualified to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon - breaking a 38-year-old barricade.

