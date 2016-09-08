Ex-Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey insists current Black Stars players are not greedy



Ex-Ghana playmaker Nii Odartey Lamptey has rubbished claims current Black Stars players are greedy, leading to recent low-turn out of matches.

The country recorded perhaps the lowest match attendance during the team's 1-1 stalemate with Rwanda.

There is a huge of sense of apathy towards the Black Stars since the country's wrecked 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil amid claims they are selfish.

But former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has jumped to the defence of the players insisting they are not greedy.

'We should avoid this money issue. Yes, I know that sometimes money is important, but then we should avoid bringing it into the public. We are like: 'They don't deserve the thing and we are giving it to them," he told Accra-based Class FM

'So, the supporters also think they don't deserve it and they are taking it, [plus the fact that] when they go to the tournament, they don't win a trophy; that is what is causing all this."

Ghana have qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

They lost 1-0 to 2018 World Cup host Russia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

