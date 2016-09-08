Kotoko Keeper Ponders Exit

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has revealed his desire to quit the club ahead of next season due to lack of playing time.

The Porcupine Warriors shot-stopper says he would leave the club next season if not given enough playing time and could join fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.

The 23-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors from Amidaus Professionals in 2013 as first-choice, but has fallen down the pecking order this season under interim manager Michael Osei and is currently third behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan.

“I’m still a Kotoko player due to my contract but if I believe that my services won’t be needed just like it has been the case this season, I would rather leave for another club,” Antwi told Otec FM.

“I’m a player who wants to play every match day so even if Hearts come on board, I may consider. Football is my business, the only business I learnt and nothing more so I must try and get my career back because I’m still young,” he added.

Antwi has seen eight games in all competitions, 20 below the number of appearances he made last season.