Appiah Extols Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghana international has praised the exceptional qualities of Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah who has had a terrific start to the new campaign.

Appiah, former skipper of the Black Stars in an interview with Gazzamercato revealed he has known Asamoah since the latter developed interest in playing the beautiful game.

Adding that Asamoah’s ability to adapt to different roles within matches has made him a “golden boy”.

Asamoah has featured in all the opening two games, exhibiting stunning performances to help the Bianconeri record impressive wins.

The 27-year has been at his best, banishing all memories of injury woes.

Asamoah put up a man-of-the-match display in the league’s opener against Fiorentina which Juventus won 2-1 and excelled immensely in Juventus hard fought victory against Lazio.

“I’ve known him since he was a child. Now that he has overcome the injury, Asamoah can go back to being one of the key players of Juventus. His skill to adapt to all roles, the midfield and on the left wing makes him valuable.”

“He started making a case with Ghana and has become one of the strongest in the world. He is a golden boy. The first few times that he came to the national team he was very shy, he spoke to no one and gave his all on the field.”